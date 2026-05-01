Bomb like device found in Hadapsar Usha Kiran Hospital washroom

BDDS neutralizes device, multiagency probe

The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) checked the device and preliminary probe indicated it had low-grade explosives and then safely neutralized it at a nearby gliding center.

Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar shared that local police, the Crime Branch, and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) are now working together to figure out who left it there, and why, with all possible motives being considered.