Bomb like device found in Hadapsar Usha Kiran Hospital washroom
India
A bomb-like object was discovered in a hospital washroom in Pune's Hadapsar area on Wednesday.
Staff at Usha Kiran Hospital spotted a box with sticks, wires, and a timer on the second floor and quickly alerted police.
no one was hurt, but the find has sparked a serious investigation.
BDDS neutralizes device, multiagency probe
The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) checked the device and preliminary probe indicated it had low-grade explosives and then safely neutralized it at a nearby gliding center.
Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar shared that local police, the Crime Branch, and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) are now working together to figure out who left it there, and why, with all possible motives being considered.