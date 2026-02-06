'Bomb threat' email at Ambala court, no explosives found
India
On February 6, 2026, a court official received an email warning about a bomb and specialized teams were deployed at the Ambala district court complex.
Police quickly arrived with bomb squads and sniffer dogs, searching the area while visitors were screened and entry was limited to those with ID cards.
Searches found nothing dangerous.
Police are now tracing the source of these emails
Ambala City SHO Suresh Kumar confirmed the threat was handled fast and no explosives turned up.
This isn't a one-off—similar bomb threats have hit local schools and government offices lately, raising worries about security in the region.
Police are now investigating where these emails are coming from as part of a wider probe into this unsettling trend.