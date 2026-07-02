Bomb threat email sent to Mysuru court complex proved false

S. Lokesh urges tracking bomb hoaxers

Security teams screened visitors early with metal detectors, so judges and lawyers could get back to work without any delays.

Still, Mysuru Bar Association president S. Lokesh pointed out how these fake threats really disrupt people's lives, especially daily-wage workers and villagers who travel far for their cases.

He urged authorities to use tech tools to track down whoever's behind such hoaxes and make sure they face consequences.