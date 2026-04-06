Bomb threat emails force evacuation of 2 Delhi University colleges
India
On Monday morning, Ramjas College and Miranda House, two well-known Delhi University colleges, were evacuated after both got bomb-threat emails.
Police acted fast, bringing in bomb squads and sniffer dogs to check the buildings.
This scare comes just days after a similar (but fake) threat at the Delhi mayor's office.
Chandigarh Punjab sites evacuated after threats
It wasn't just Delhi: schools and government offices in Chandigarh and Punjab also got bomb threats the same day, reportedly from a group calling itself Khalistan National Army.
All these places were cleared out as a precaution while authorities did thorough searches.