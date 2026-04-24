Bomb threat emails hit 5 Ludhiana private schools, police clear India Apr 24, 2026

Five private schools in Ludhiana received alarming emails on Thursday warning of bomb blasts at their campuses and railway tracks.

The messages, sent from an email claiming to be the Khalistan National Army, urged parents to keep children home and avoid train travel.

Thankfully, after a thorough check, police confirmed there was no real danger.