Bomb threat emails hit 5 Ludhiana private schools, police clear
India
Five private schools in Ludhiana received alarming emails on Thursday warning of bomb blasts at their campuses and railway tracks.
The messages, sent from an email claiming to be the Khalistan National Army, urged parents to keep children home and avoid train travel.
Thankfully, after a thorough check, police confirmed there was no real danger.
Ludhiana schools evacuated, cybercrime probe
Schools like DAV Public School and Spring Dale Public School quickly evacuated students while security personnel searched the premises.
Commissioner Swapan Sharma called the threats hoax, but said security is still tight as cybercrime teams track down who sent the emails.
With an upcoming blackout mock drill in Punjab, authorities are keeping a close watch just to be safe.