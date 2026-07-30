Bomb threat emails prompt panic at Abohar schools in Punjab
India
On Wednesday, several private schools in Abohar, Punjab, including Assumption Convent School, DAV School, and Modern Malwa School, were hit with bomb threat emails.
The messages claimed explosives had been planted and set a 1:30pm deadline for an alleged attack, causing a wave of panic.
Police notified, schools evacuated, nothing found
School staff acted fast: authorities were alerted, students and teachers evacuated, and holidays declared as anxious parents hurried to pick up their children.
DAV School principal Smita Sharma shared that the email arrived at 8:51am and police were notified right away.
After thorough searches at all affected schools, nothing suspicious was found. Investigations are ongoing to track down whoever sent the threats.