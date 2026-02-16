Bomb threat emails received in UP courts
India
On February 16, district courts across 18 districts in Uttar Pradesh—including Lucknow, Varanasi, and Ayodhya—received alarming emails claiming bombs were planted inside court buildings.
In Varanasi, a judge got the message around 1:30am which led to cases being rescheduled and the court premises was cleared as a safety step.
Similar threats were received 2 days ago
Police quickly searched all affected court complexes but found nothing suspicious. This wasn't the first time—similar threats hit some courts just two days earlier.
Security checks were stepped up, with bomb squads and cyber teams now working to trace where the emails came from.
Authorities are keeping a close watch statewide to make sure everyone stays safe while investigations continue.