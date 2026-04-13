Bomb threat emails to Delhi Assembly over Brahmins joining DMK
India
On Monday, April 13, 2026, the Delhi Assembly received two bomb threat emails warning of an attack if Brahmins joined Tamil Nadu's ruling party, the DMK, ahead of elections.
The threats landed in both the Secretariat and Vijender Gupta's inboxes, stirring concern just as political tensions are running high.
Email singles out S V Shekhar
One of the messages singled out S V Shekhar, a Brahmin who joined the DMK, accusing him of being a BJP agent and claiming his involvement could make the Assembly a target.
They also told Brahmins to strip naked and chant 'Periyar Ambedkar Zindabad' before joining the party, highlighting how heated things have gotten around party switching this election season.