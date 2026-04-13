Bomb threat emails to Delhi Assembly over Brahmins joining DMK

Email singles out S V Shekhar

One of the messages singled out S V Shekhar, a Brahmin who joined the DMK, accusing him of being a BJP agent and claiming his involvement could make the Assembly a target.

They also told Brahmins to strip naked and chant 'Periyar Ambedkar Zindabad' before joining the party, highlighting how heated things have gotten around party switching this election season.