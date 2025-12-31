Next Article
Bomb threat message found on car outside Sanjay Raut's Mumbai home
India
A car parked near Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's house in Mumbai caused a scare after someone wrote a bomb threat in the dust on its window: "Aaj Hoga Hungama 12 Baje bomb blast" ("There will be chaos today, bomb blast at 12 am").
The incident happened around 4pm in Bhandup and quickly drew attention.
Quick police response, investigation ongoing
Raut's supporters spotted the message and called the police right away, leading to some panic in the area.
The Bomb Detection Squad checked both the car and Raut's bungalow but didn't find anything dangerous.
Police have seized the WagonR, are checking CCTV footage, and are trying to ascertain the ownership of the car.
A case has been filed against an unknown person, and investigations are still underway.