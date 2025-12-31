Bomb threat message found on car outside Sanjay Raut's Mumbai home

Quick police response, investigation ongoing

Raut's supporters spotted the message and called the police right away, leading to some panic in the area.

The Bomb Detection Squad checked both the car and Raut's bungalow but didn't find anything dangerous.

Police have seized the WagonR, are checking CCTV footage, and are trying to ascertain the ownership of the car.

A case has been filed against an unknown person, and investigations are still underway.