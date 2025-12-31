Delhi's December air gets worse, even with less stubble burning

December's daily pollution swung between "very poor" and "severe," peaking at 393 ug/m3 on some days. Noida saw an average of 352 ug/m3 during a mid-month smog episode, while places like Gurugram and Faridabad also faced sharp increases.

Local sources—especially vehicles—are driving the problem

About 35% of Delhi's December pollution came from local sources, with nearly half of that from vehicles alone.

The rest drifted in from other NCR districts or formed as secondary aerosols.

This is still an ongoing challenge for the city.