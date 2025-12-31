Next Article
Wanted criminal shot after attacking cop during transfer
India
Ashok Punmaram Panwar, also known as Ashok Bishnoi, was shot in the leg by police after he tried to strangle a sub-inspector while being transported from Assam.
The incident happened on a road in Gujarat's Dahod district, even after officers warned him and tried to stop the attack.
Arrest details and what's next
Bishnoi, who had a ₹25,000 reward on his head and was wanted for a 2025 Gandhinagar case, was caught on December 29 in a Guwahati hotel room with two others.
He's now stable in hospital under police watch and facing fresh charges for attempted murder and assaulting an officer.
The investigation is ongoing until he recovers.