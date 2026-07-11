Mumbai Police receive bomb threat for Delhi's Red Fort
What's the story
The Mumbai Police have received a bomb threat targeting the historic Red Fort in Delhi. The threat, which was received on Saturday, has prompted a massive security operation to ensure the safety of the UNESCO World Heritage Site and its surroundings. Security measures have been intensified in both cities as authorities investigate this serious threat.
Ongoing investigation
Authorities working with intelligence agencies
Authorities are working with intelligence agencies to verify the authenticity of the bomb threat. The police are also trying to trace the source of this alarming message. The Red Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is one of India's most important historical and cultural landmarks. Hence, any threat against its safety is treated with utmost seriousness by law enforcement agencies.
Heightened security
Security measures stepped up in Mumbai, Delhi
In response to the bomb threat, security measures have been stepped up in both Mumbai and Delhi. The police are working closely with intelligence agencies to ascertain the credibility of the threat and trace its origin. Further details about the investigation and security measures are awaited as officials continue their efforts to ensure public safety.