Loading...
Home / News / India News / Delhi HC, IGI Airport receive bomb threat ahead of I-Day
Delhi HC, IGI Airport receive bomb threat ahead of I-Day
The email was sent on Friday

Delhi HC, IGI Airport receive bomb threat ahead of I-Day

By Snehil Singh
Aug 14, 2026
01:27 pm
What's the story

The Delhi High Court and several other prominent locations in the national capital received a bomb threat on Friday. The email, titled "Blast Delhi High Court @2:11 PM," was sent in the name of Khalistan and detailed plans to detonate explosives at various sites across the city. The threat was also directed at Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 3, Jamnagar House, Jhandewalan building, Saket office, District Magistrate's Office and Sub-Divisional Magistrate Office in Delhi Cantt.

Security measures

Security tightened across Delhi

In light of the threat, security has been tightened across Delhi. Police personnel have been deployed at strategic locations, and additional checks are being conducted at entry and exit points.

The heightened security comes ahead of India's 80th Independence Day celebrations, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to address the nation from Red Fort on August 15.

Recent incidents

Similar threats in recent weeks

Earlier this month, the Office of the Delhi Mayor received a bomb threat for the eighth time. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi took immediate action by informing security agencies and activating protocols.

On August 3, multiple schools across Delhi also received bomb threats, prompting security checks by Delhi Police.

These incidents highlight a trend of similar threats targeting various institutions in recent weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT