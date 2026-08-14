Delhi HC, IGI Airport receive bomb threat ahead of I-Day
What's the story
The Delhi High Court and several other prominent locations in the national capital received a bomb threat on Friday. The email, titled "Blast Delhi High Court @2:11 PM," was sent in the name of Khalistan and detailed plans to detonate explosives at various sites across the city. The threat was also directed at Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 3, Jamnagar House, Jhandewalan building, Saket office, District Magistrate's Office and Sub-Divisional Magistrate Office in Delhi Cantt.
Security measures
Security tightened across Delhi
In light of the threat, security has been tightened across Delhi. Police personnel have been deployed at strategic locations, and additional checks are being conducted at entry and exit points.
The heightened security comes ahead of India's 80th Independence Day celebrations, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to address the nation from Red Fort on August 15.
Recent incidents
Similar threats in recent weeks
Earlier this month, the Office of the Delhi Mayor received a bomb threat for the eighth time. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi took immediate action by informing security agencies and activating protocols.
On August 3, multiple schools across Delhi also received bomb threats, prompting security checks by Delhi Police.
These incidents highlight a trend of similar threats targeting various institutions in recent weeks.