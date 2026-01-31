Bomb threats received for Dera Ballan ahead of PM's visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's visit to Jalandhar, Punjab , bomb threats were received for Dera Sachkhand Ballan and two local schools on Saturday. The threats were sent via email to the schools and directly mentioned the Dera Ballan, according to a report by PTI. Police have launched investigations into these threats and are currently verifying the authenticity of the emails.

Visit details PM Modi's visit to Dera on February 1 PM Modi is scheduled to visit Dera Sachkhand Ballan on Sunday for Guru Ravidas Jayanti. The Dera is a major spiritual center for the Ravidassia community and has great religious importance. Although his detailed itinerary hasn't been officially released, BJP leaders said he would spend around 40 minutes at the site, including a 15-minute speech and a meeting with Sant Niranjan Das.

Security preparations Security tightened in Jalandhar In light of the bomb threats and PM Modi's visit, security measures have been tightened in Jalandhar. Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav visited the city to oversee security arrangements. The Additional District Magistrate has declared Jalandhar a 'no-flying zone' from January 30 to February 1, prohibiting drones and other aircraft. Traffic restrictions have also been imposed on roads leading to Dera Sachkhand Ballan.

