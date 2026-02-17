Bombay HC allows 16-year-old rape survivor to abort 31-week pregnancy

Procedure will happen at Thane Civil Hospital

Even though Indian law usually stops abortions after 24 weeks, the court made an exception because the pregnancy was from rape.

The procedure will happen at Thane Civil Hospital with two gynecologists in charge.

This decision follows a recent Supreme Court ruling that said forcing minors to continue unwanted pregnancies goes against their personal liberty.

For many young people, it's a reminder that courts can put compassion and autonomy first—even when rules seem strict.