Bombay HC allows mangrove cutting for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet-train power line
India
The Bombay High Court has given the green light to cut mangroves along a 13-km stretch so a power line can be built for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train.
The judges called the project one of "national importance," saying the transmission line is needed to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the high-speed rail system.
Court orders Maharashtra restore local ecology
Even though the project is moving forward, the court wasn't happy with how Maharashtra is handling compensatory planting.
They pointed out that planting trees far away, like in Solapur, doesn't really help local nature bounce back.
The judges ordered the government to get serious about restoring local ecology and stick to earlier directions within four weeks, making it clear they expect real accountability this time.