Bombay HC denies woman's 1L maintenance claim over 8L income
India
The Bombay High Court has turned down a woman's request for ₹1 lakh per month in interim maintenance from her husband, pointing out that she actually earns more than him (₹8 lakh a month) and lives in New Jersey.
Bombay HC orders husband pay 25,000
The court also noted the husband's IT job isn't exactly stable these days, with tech jobs facing AI disruptions.
While the couple shares custody of their two children (one with each parent), the court stuck by its earlier decision: no monthly maintenance, but the husband must cover ₹25,000 toward legal costs.