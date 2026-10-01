Bombay HC Goa bench questions ECI over ERONET voter deletions
The Bombay High Court's Goa bench just questioned the Election Commission of India (ECI) after six family members had their names deleted from the voter list.
This happened when Paresh Salgaoncar and his family tried to update their address, but a tech glitch in the ERONET system led to their applications being rejected, and their names were wiped out.
Judges criticize ECI for automated deletions
The judges said it's not OK for the ECI to delete names without a proper legal reason or any hearing for those affected.
They pointed out that relying only on automated systems, without human checks, could unfairly block people from voting, especially during big revision drives.
Court stresses electoral removal procedures
The court reminded everyone that the law requires clear procedures before removing anyone from electoral rolls, even if there are technical issues.