Bombay HC issues notice to Centre on gas distributors' plea
What's the story
The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has taken cognizance of a plea by six liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distributors. The distributors, associated with Confidence Petroleum India Limited, have alleged a shortage in the supply of domestic cooking gas cylinders. The court has issued notices to the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and the Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) and listed the matter for hearing on Monday.
Allegations raised
No action taken on representations: Petitioners
The petitioners have alleged that despite directives from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to prioritize LPG supply for domestic consumers, Confidence Petroleum India Limited has not increased the supply of household cylinders. They claim no action was taken on their representations requesting a halt to LPG exports and an increase in domestic supply.
Compliance order
Court issues directions
The court, headed by Justices Anil S Kilor and Raj D Wakode, observed that the matter is of "serious nature and of grave importance." The court directed that storage and supply of domestic LPG cylinders should be strictly as per government's policy. "The respondents and, more specifically, the respondent Confidence Petroleum India Ltd...is directed to ensure that the storage and supply of Liquefied Petroleum Gas...shall be in accordance with the prevailing policy of respondent Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry."
Supply crisis
Petitioners link supply shortage to Iran-Israel conflict
The petitioners have linked the LPG supply shortage to disruptions in global crude supply due to the Iran-Israel conflict. They said this has affected oil movement from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Syria, leading to constraints in LPG production. On Thursday, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri addressed concerns over LPG availability, saying it remains fully protected despite global geopolitical tensions. He said India has diversified its energy sourcing in recent years to lessen dependence on any one region.