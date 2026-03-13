Bombay HC issues notice to Centre on gas distributors' plea

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has taken cognizance of a plea by six liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distributors. The distributors, associated with Confidence Petroleum India Limited, have alleged a shortage in the supply of domestic cooking gas cylinders. The court has issued notices to the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and the Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) and listed the matter for hearing on Monday.

Allegations raised No action taken on representations: Petitioners The petitioners have alleged that despite directives from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to prioritize LPG supply for domestic consumers, Confidence Petroleum India Limited has not increased the supply of household cylinders. They claim no action was taken on their representations requesting a halt to LPG exports and an increase in domestic supply.

Compliance order Court issues directions The court, headed by Justices Anil S Kilor and Raj D Wakode, observed that the matter is of "serious nature and of grave importance." The court directed that storage and supply of domestic LPG cylinders should be strictly as per government's policy. "The respondents and, more specifically, the respondent Confidence Petroleum India Ltd...is directed to ensure that the storage and supply of Liquefied Petroleum Gas...shall be in accordance with the prevailing policy of respondent Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry."

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