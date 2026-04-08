Bombay HC orders DNA test after ship blast near Muscat India Apr 08, 2026

After a deadly ship blast near Muscat, the Bombay High Court has stepped in to order a DNA test on skeletal remains believed to be those of Dixit Solanki, an oiler from Mumbai.

The remains were sent back without documentation confirming post-mortem procedures or DNA identification, the family said, leaving his family unsure if they really belonged to him.