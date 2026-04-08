Bombay HC orders DNA test after ship blast near Muscat
India
After a deadly ship blast near Muscat, the Bombay High Court has stepped in to order a DNA test on skeletal remains believed to be those of Dixit Solanki, an oiler from Mumbai.
The remains were sent back without documentation confirming post-mortem procedures or DNA identification, the family said, leaving his family unsure if they really belonged to him.
Family seeks closure, Rodrigues stresses dignity
Worried about getting closure, Solanki's family asked the court for help.
Now, officials must collect the remains in front of them and send them for DNA testing at labs in Kalina and Hyderabad.
Rui Rodrigues called it a sensitive case, and stressed that the petition says everyone deserves dignity, even after death.