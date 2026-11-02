Bombay HC orders Goa nightclub owners pay 25 families ₹20L
India
The Bombay High Court has told the owners of a North Goa nightclub to pay ₹20 lakh each to the families of 25 people who died in a tragic fire back in December 2025.
The payment will happen in stages: ₹5 lakh by November 15, another ₹5 lakh in December, and the rest by February next year.
It's a step toward helping those affected and holding the club owners accountable.
Owners fled Thailand face legal action
Families can still ask for more compensation if needed, and all 25 families are covered under this order.
After initially fleeing to Thailand, the club owners are now facing legal action at home, with another hearing set for December 2 as the court keeps an eye on how things unfold.