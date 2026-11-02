Bombay HC orders Goa nightclub owners pay 25 families ₹20L

The Bombay High Court has told the owners of a North Goa nightclub to pay ₹20 lakh each to the families of 25 people who died in a tragic fire back in December 2025.

The payment will happen in stages: ₹5 lakh by November 15, another ₹5 lakh in December, and the rest by February next year.

It's a step toward helping those affected and holding the club owners accountable.