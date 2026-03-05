Bombay HC refuses prayer shed for drivers near airport India Mar 05, 2026

The Bombay High Court has turned down a request to build a prayer shed for taxi and auto drivers near the Mumbai airport during Ramzan, saying safety comes first.

The petition came after an old prayer shed was removed last year, while two Hindu temples on-site stayed.

Officials said all suggested spots were too crowded or risky, and pointed out there are mosques within walking distance.