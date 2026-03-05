Bombay HC refuses prayer shed for drivers near airport
India
The Bombay High Court has turned down a request to build a prayer shed for taxi and auto drivers near the Mumbai airport during Ramzan, saying safety comes first.
The petition came after an old prayer shed was removed last year, while two Hindu temples on-site stayed.
Officials said all suggested spots were too crowded or risky, and pointed out there are mosques within walking distance.
Court's ruling could set precedent
This decision highlights the ongoing tension between religious needs and public security in busy places like airports.
For many drivers who fast and pray during Ramzan, the ruling feels unfair—especially since other faiths have spaces nearby.
The court's move could set a new standard for how similar requests are handled.