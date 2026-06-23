Bombay HC upholds life term for father over 2015 rape
On June 15, 2026, the Bombay High Court confirmed a life sentence for a man found guilty of raping his teenage daughter in 2015.
He tried to challenge the conviction from the Pune POCSO court, but Justices Sarang Kotwal and Ashish Chavan stood by the original verdict.
Judges find daughter's delayed disclosure believable
The convict claimed his daughter's story was not believable since she did not confide in a shop owner after the assault.
The judges explained it is unfair to expect someone to share such traumatic news with a stranger right away, especially when it involves their own parent.
The court also pointed out she told her mother soon after, which led to a prompt police report.
Court finds no false accusation evidence
He argued he was framed because of family disputes and criticized missing witnesses.
But the court found her account consistent and backed by her mother and brother, saying there was no evidence she falsely accused him.
The life sentence stands.