Bombay HC: Wife need not prove cruelty under 125 CrPC

High court orders husband pay maintenance

This ruling came after a woman said she faced dowry harassment from her husband's family and physical assault from her husband on 4 June 2014, leading her to leave in 2014.

The family court ordered monthly maintenance for her, but the husband argued she left without good reason.

The High Court wasn't convinced, pointing out he didn't even check on her well-being, and told him to pay all pending amounts within a month, backing the original order as fair.