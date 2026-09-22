Bombay HC takes cognizance of pollution caused by festivals
What's the story
The Bombay High Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the issue of noise and air pollution caused by festival celebrations. The court was particularly concerned about the use of loudspeakers, amplifiers, and firecrackers, Bar and Bench reported. A division bench comprising Justices GS Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale expressed concern over the lack of effective implementation of noise control measures at ground level.
Citizens' rights
HC raises questions on late-night loudspeaker use during processions
The court emphasized that while public celebrations are important, they should not violate the constitutional rights of citizens at large.
It said, "There cannot be any objection to the festivities/processions being held, however, they need to be held in a manner... cognizant of the rights of the citizens at large."
The bench also raised concerns about late-night loudspeaker use during processions, asserting there was "no logic" to such permissions being granted until midnight when other permissions are only till 10:00pm.
Air quality
HC considers complete ban on firecrackers
The court is also considering a complete ban on firecrackers due to worsening air quality.
Justices GS Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale said, "Considering the indisputable severity of the air pollution in Mumbai, prima facie it is high time that firecrackers causing noise and air pollution leading to the toxicity of the air are banned, so as to nurture a healthy environment."
The court asked the state government to file an affidavit on these issues by September 22.
Noise control
PIL seeks time-bound implementation of noise pollution control judgment
Another bench of the High Court has also sought responses from the state government on a PIL filed by Pune residents.
The petition seeks time-bound implementation of a 2016 judgment on noise pollution control. It also demands an independent agency to monitor noise violations statewide.
Senior advocate Aspi Chinoy and advocate Anand Pai have been appointed as amici curiae in this case, which will be heard on October 5.