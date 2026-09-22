Bombay HC takes cognizance of pollution caused by festivals

The court emphasized that while public celebrations are important, they should not violate the constitutional rights of citizens at large.

It said, "There cannot be any objection to the festivities/processions being held, however, they need to be held in a manner... cognizant of the rights of the citizens at large."

The bench also raised concerns about late-night loudspeaker use during processions, asserting there was "no logic" to such permissions being granted until midnight when other permissions are only till 10:00pm.