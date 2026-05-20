Bombay High Court allows 17-year-old rape survivor to end pregnancy

Court tells state to bear expenses

The court made it clear that the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act is there to protect women's privacy, dignity, and freedom to choose.

Since the pregnancy was discovered in early May after an alleged assault near her residence, legal approval was needed because it had passed 25 weeks.

The state has been told to bear all hospital expenses until the baby is discharged if the fetus is born alive, and compensation will be given to the survivor under the Manodhairya scheme.