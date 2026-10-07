Bombay High Court backs students over alleged MPSC exam irregularities
India
The Bombay High Court has sided with students protesting alleged irregularities in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exams, saying they have every right to speak up if something feels off.
The court reminded the state that fair exams are its responsibility.
Three week deadline for MPSC reforms
Most student demands, like the resignation of the MPSC Chairman, have already been addressed.
The government now has three weeks to present a plan for exam reforms, with the next hearing set for November 25.
Meanwhile, protesters said they're open to moving their demonstrations if given a suitable spot by Pune officials.