Bombay High Court bans bursting firecrackers on public roads year-round
India
The Bombay High Court has put a complete stop to bursting firecrackers on public roads, lanes, and sidewalks, no matter the time of year.
This move, announced in October, is all about protecting people from the air and noise pollution that firecrackers cause, especially since children and seniors are most affected.
The ban builds on similar rules from Ganesh Chaturthi last month.
Bombay High Court affirms environment right
The court made it clear: everyone deserves a healthy environment. As they put it, "People's right to a healthy environment is paramount."
To make sure the message gets out, city officials will run awareness campaigns and send out official notices about the ban.
The goal is to help everyone breathe easier and know exactly what's allowed.