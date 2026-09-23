Bombay High Court bans firecrackers during Maharashtra festive processions
India
The Bombay High Court has just banned bursting firecrackers during festive processions across Maharashtra.
The judges behind the decision want celebrations to be more mindful of the environment and question whether all this noise is really necessary for a good time.
Bombay High Court cites Wari pilgrimage
The court pointed to the Wari pilgrimage, carried out so peacefully with absolutely no loudspeakers or noise, as a great example for others.
Their message: You do not need booming speakers or firecrackers to make an event meaningful.