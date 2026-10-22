Bombay High Court bans firecrackers, Mumbai air worse than Delhi
India
Mumbai's air is now worse than Delhi's, so the Bombay High Court has banned firecrackers on all public roads and sidewalks.
The court called out city authorities for not doing enough to control festival pollution, making it clear that action is needed right away.
Bombay HC orders silence zone ban
Firecrackers are also completely banned around hospitals and schools (also known as silence zones), and the court wants a clear plan for handling rule-breakers.
Plus, police must strictly follow loudspeaker rules during processions.
City officials have until October 26 to file affidavits on steps they are taking to strictly enforce the firecracker-ban order.