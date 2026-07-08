Bombay High Court blames citizens, not officials, for Mumbai flooding India Jul 08, 2026

Mumbai's flooding troubles are back in the spotlight, but this time the Bombay High Court is saying that citizens, not the city officials, are to blame.

The court pointed out that a lot of the waterlogging comes from everyday issues like illegal encroachments, people dumping garbage in drains, and misusing public spaces.

In their words, the corporation gave them infrastructure, but they misused it.