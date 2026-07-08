Bombay High Court blames citizens, not officials, for Mumbai flooding
Mumbai's flooding troubles are back in the spotlight, but this time the Bombay High Court is saying that citizens, not the city officials, are to blame.
The court pointed out that a lot of the waterlogging comes from everyday issues like illegal encroachments, people dumping garbage in drains, and misusing public spaces.
In their words, the corporation gave them infrastructure, but they misused it.
Mandala village hearing cites citywide encroachments
During a hearing about widening a critical road along the bottlenecked Sion-Trombay stretch in Mandala village, judges highlighted how things like food stalls on sidewalks, cars parked on sidewalks, and blocked gutters make it tough to manage monsoon chaos.
They stressed these problems aren't unique to one area; they're happening all over Mumbai and making life harder for everyone when it rains.