Bombay High Court cancels bail of Ramesh Mhatre after assault
India
The Bombay High Court has canceled the bail of Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre after he and his supporters assaulted two doctors at a Thane hospital.
The July 6 incident happened when Mhatre forced his way in, upset that a newborn wasn't admitted because the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) was full.
The court called it "surprising" the doctors survived and criticized how quickly Mhatre got bail.
Mhatre remanded until August 3
Mhatre, 73, tried to stay out of jail by mentioning his age and health problems, but video evidence showed what really happened.
The judges reminded him, "Your duty is to serve people, not assault them."
He's now in custody until August 3 while the case continues.