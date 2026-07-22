Bombay High Court cancels bail of Ramesh Mhatre after assault

The Bombay High Court has canceled the bail of Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre after he and his supporters assaulted two doctors at a Thane hospital.

The July 6 incident happened when Mhatre forced his way in, upset that a newborn wasn't admitted because the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) was full.

The court called it "surprising" the doctors survived and criticized how quickly Mhatre got bail.