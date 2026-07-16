Bombay High Court confirms life sentence for father raped 12-year-old
India
The Bombay High Court has confirmed a life sentence for a man who raped his 12-year-old daughter, calling it a "shocking heinous" breach of trust.
The judges said the father's actions left permanent scars on the child and highlighted how important it is to handle such cases with care.
Most importantly, the court stressed that the survivor deserves to live without fear or harm.
DNA tests tied father to pregnancy
The crime came to light in April 2021 when an Asha worker discovered the girl was pregnant during a routine village survey.
Investigations and DNA tests revealed her father was responsible.
The court strongly condemned him for abusing his authority, especially since his daughter had already lost her mother and depended on him for support.