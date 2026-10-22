Bombay High Court: conversion for marriage unlawful under Maharashtra Act
India
The Bombay High Court just made it clear: converting to another religion just to get married is not okay under Maharashtra's Freedom of Religion Act, 2026.
The law bans conversions done by force, fraud, or only for marriage.
The judges said people are free to choose their faith, but switching religions just for a wedding cannot be permitted.
Bombay High Court dismisses preacher's challenge
A 70-year-old Islamic preacher had challenged the law, saying it restricted religious freedom.
But the court backed the Act, calling it important for keeping society secular and protecting against forced conversions.
There is also a rule: anyone wanting to convert has to give a 60-day notice first, which the court believes helps protect real religious choices while stopping pressure or manipulation.