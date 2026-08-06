Ex-Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal convicted in 2013 sexual assault case
What's the story
The Bombay High Court's Goa Bench has overturned the acquittal of former Tehelka Magazine editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal in the 2013 rape case. The court found him guilty under IPC Sections 376(2)(f), 376(2)(k) for rape and sexual harassment under Sections 354A and 354B. The decision came after an appeal by the Goa Government against a Sessions Court's verdict that had acquitted Tejpal. He was accused of raping a junior colleague in an elevator during the magazine's annual Thinkfest event in 2013.
Sentencing arguments
Stay plea sought, Tejpal seeks 8-week stay
After the verdict was pronounced, Senior Advocate Aabad Ponda sought leniency for Tejpal during sentencing.
He requested at least an eight-week stay on the conviction order to allow for a Supreme Court appeal.
Ponda argued that there were no other cases against Tejpal and emphasized the age of the offense.
However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta opposed this plea.
SG
I believe I'm a victim: Tejpal
"Despite the victim being a girl of his daughter's age, he committed an offense..Victim refused but he kept advancing on two subsequent days... This court must give out a clear message...that A No Means A No," SG Mehta said.
Tejpal, who was in the courtroom, appealed for leniency.
"I'm 62, and I believe I'm a victim. I have a wife, and that's not much else to say. All that I can say is we can...appeal. Please be lenient with me."
Previous verdict
Trial court had acquitted Tejpal in May 2021
The trial court acquitted Tejpal in May 2021, citing lack of corroborative evidence and contradictions in the victim's testimony.
The victim had complained to Tehelka's then managing editor Shoma Chaudhry on November 18, 2013.
The following day, in an email, Tarun apologized unconditionally for the "shameful lapse of judgment that led me to attempt a sexual liaison with you on two occasions on November 7 and November 8, 2013, despite your clear reluctance...you did not want such attention from me."
Legal proceedings
Tejpal was arrested on November 30, 2013
Tejpal was arrested on November 30, 2013, after his anticipatory bail application was rejected. He got regular bail from the Supreme Court in July 2014.
In February 2014, a charge sheet was filed against him by the Goa Police Crime Branch.
The trial began in June 2017 in-camera to protect the dignity and privacy of both parties involved.
Case progress
Supreme Court refused to quash charges in August 2019
In August 2019, the Supreme Court refused to quash charges against Tejpal, calling the offense "morally abhorrent," and also directed the Sessions Court to complete the trial within six months.
In March 2021, prosecution and defense arguments concluded and were reserved for orders.
The Sessions Court then acquitted Tejpal on May 21, 2021.