Bombay High Court delays Nitin Gadkari 11cr case over deepfakes
India
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's ₹11 crore defamation case against Meta, X, Google, and others has been pushed to August 5, 2026, by the Bombay High Court.
The case is about deepfake social media posts that allegedly link him to the government's Ethanol Blending Programme (EBP).
The court also asked Gadkari's lawyer to make sure all parties have the case documents before the next hearing.
Gadkari seeks 11cr AI posts takedown
Gadkari points to 24 AI-generated posts he says falsely tie him to the EBP, a policy started in 2003 that hit a big milestone recently with 20% ethanol blending.
He insists he wasn't involved in creating or running this program and wants these posts taken down, plus ₹11 crore for damage to his reputation caused by viral misinformation.