Bombay High Court delays Nitin Gadkari 11cr case over deepfakes

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's ₹11 crore defamation case against Meta, X, Google, and others has been pushed to August 5, 2026, by the Bombay High Court.

The case is about deepfake social media posts that allegedly link him to the government's Ethanol Blending Programme (EBP).

The court also asked Gadkari's lawyer to make sure all parties have the case documents before the next hearing.