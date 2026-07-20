Bombay High Court denies woman maintenance, orders ₹1,000 for son

The Bombay High Court turned down a woman's request for maintenance, saying her second marriage was void because she hid the fact that she was still married to someone else.

Justice M.M. Sathaye put it simply: "A party cannot be permitted to take advantage of his or her own wrong."

The court did, however, uphold the order of ₹1,000 per month for her minor son, making it clear that children have their own right to support, even if their parents' situation is complicated.