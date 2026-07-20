Bombay High Court denies woman maintenance, orders ₹1,000 for son
The Bombay High Court turned down a woman's request for maintenance, saying her second marriage was void because she hid the fact that she was still married to someone else.
Justice M.M. Sathaye put it simply: "A party cannot be permitted to take advantage of his or her own wrong."
The court did, however, uphold the order of ₹1,000 per month for her minor son, making it clear that children have their own right to support, even if their parents' situation is complicated.
Woman sought ₹15,000 each in 2010
Back in 2010, the woman asked for ₹15,000 a month each for herself and her son after accusing her husband of harassment and abandonment.
But he argued their marriage wasn't legal since she never divorced her first spouse.
After some back-and-forth in courts (a magistrate granted partial maintenance in 2015, but this was later overturned), the final word is: no support for her, but ₹1,000 monthly goes to her son.