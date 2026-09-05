Bombay High Court faults Tukaram Mundhe over pharma license cancellations
Tukaram Mundhe, who was once applauded for cracking down on non-compliant businesses as Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, is now under fire from the Bombay High Court and the state government.
The court called out the FDA for skipping proper procedures when canceling two pharma licenses, saying they didn't follow "the principles of natural justice."
FDA fined ₹5L over Pune eatery
The Bombay High Court fined the FDA ₹5 lakh for suspending a Pune eatery's license, even though it had 98% compliance, and warned officials after shutting down eateries at Mumbai Cricket Association with 88% compliance.
Mundhe's move to ban loose edible oil also led several traders to petition the government, leading to a one-year grace period to switch to packaged oil.
It's a tricky spot between enforcing rules and keeping things fair for businesses.