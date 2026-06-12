Bombay High Court grants bail in alleged child rape case India Jun 12, 2026

The Bombay High Court just granted bail to a nearly 22-year-old man who was accused of raping a nearly 13-year-old girl.

He'd already spent over three years in jail while waiting for his trial, and Justice Shyam C Chandak said keeping him locked up longer wasn't fair, especially since the trial could be delayed even more.

The court also pointed out that there was an alleged "love relationship" between the two.