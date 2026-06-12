Bombay High Court grants bail in alleged child rape case
The Bombay High Court just granted bail to a nearly 22-year-old man who was accused of raping a nearly 13-year-old girl.
He'd already spent over three years in jail while waiting for his trial, and Justice Shyam C Chandak said keeping him locked up longer wasn't fair, especially since the trial could be delayed even more.
The court also pointed out that there was an alleged "love relationship" between the two.
Defense claimed pair eloped via Instagram
Back in December 2022, the girl's mother filed a complaint, and the Mumbai Police registered an FIR on that basis.
Defense lawyers claimed the pair met on Instagram and eloped, suggesting parental pressure played a role in the allegations.
While medical evidence supported a prima facie case against him, the judge considered his young age and tough economic situation before deciding that further detention wouldn't help anyone.