Bombay High Court grants protection for Telangana woman allegedly pressured
India
A 21-year-old woman from Telangana just got a big win from the Bombay High Court after she was allegedly pressured to marry her cousin.
The court made it clear on July 2 that she's free to make her own choices about education and marriage, and stepped in to protect her from family threats after she left home.
Court closes missing person case
The judges found she acted on her own and told police to close the missing person case filed by her parents.
Coming from a conservative family that didn't support her dreams of studying further or becoming independent, she asked for assurance that no one would force her back home.
The court banned any coercion, with the woman standing firm: where she lives, what she studies, and whom she marries. Those decisions are hers alone.