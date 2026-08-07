Bombay High Court grants Ramesh Mhatre and 4 others bail

The judges set strict conditions: all accused must stay out of Maharashtra until the charge sheet is filed.

They emphasized that elected officials should never harm their own voters, saying, "If such an elected person assaults his own voters, then it is an assault on the fabric of the democracy itself."

The bail was granted because the investigation is moving quickly and the accused have already spent time in custody.

The court also wants the trial fast-tracked and completed in a time-bound manner.