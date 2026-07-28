Bombay High Court halves businessman's maintenance from ₹50,000 to ₹25,000
India
The Bombay High Court just halved a businessman's monthly maintenance payment to his wife, from ₹50,000 down to ₹25,000.
Justice M M Sathaye made the call after hearing that both spouses earn (the wife makes ₹15,000 a month) but she wasn't pitching in for the home loan EMIs on their Andheri and Panvel flats.
Court urges shared financial responsibility
The husband said he's been struggling financially since COVID-19 and also supports his parents.
Plus, his wife insists on living in the pricier Andheri flat without helping with expenses.
The court sided with him, stressing that when both partners work, sharing financial responsibilities is only fair.
It also called for more teamwork in decisions about things like schooling.