Bombay High Court May 4 deadline for Jadhav Padma Vibhushan

Court notes Jadhav's 2001 Arjuna Award

Jadhav's foundation filed a PIL, or public interest litigation, highlighting that earlier requests for the award got no response.

The court pointed out that Jadhav did receive a posthumous Arjuna Award in 2001 but said it's time his Olympic milestone gets its due.

The next hearing is set for May 5, so all eyes are on the government's call.