Bombay High Court May 4 deadline for Jadhav Padma Vibhushan
India
The Bombay High Court has told the union government to decide by May 4 whether Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav, India's first individual Olympic medalist, will finally get the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honor.
This comes after a petition from Jadhav's foundation, founded by his son, asking for overdue recognition of his achievements.
Court notes Jadhav's 2001 Arjuna Award
Jadhav's foundation filed a PIL, or public interest litigation, highlighting that earlier requests for the award got no response.
The court pointed out that Jadhav did receive a posthumous Arjuna Award in 2001 but said it's time his Olympic milestone gets its due.
The next hearing is set for May 5, so all eyes are on the government's call.