Bombay High Court orders 5L to Gurunanak Dairy, faults FDA
A Pune-based sweets shop, Gurunanak Dairy and Sweets, was ordered to be paid ₹5 lakh in compensation within a month after the Bombay High Court called out the Maharashtra FDA for keeping its license suspended, even though it had fixed almost everything.
The court said it was "strange policy and perverse" to keep the shop shut when a reinspection showed 98% compliance.
FDA reinspection found near perfect conditions
The trouble started on June 12, 2026, when the FDA suspended the shop's license over hygiene concerns linked to a food poisoning complaint.
Even after a followup check proved things were nearly perfect, the FDA didn't budge, so the owners went to court.
Now, not only can they reopen, but they'll also get paid within a month.
The court also called the FDA's action "going overboard" and described the suspension policy as "strange policy and perverse."