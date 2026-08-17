Bombay High Court orders 5L to Gurunanak Dairy, faults FDA

The trouble started on June 12, 2026, when the FDA suspended the shop's license over hygiene concerns linked to a food poisoning complaint.

Even after a followup check proved things were nearly perfect, the FDA didn't budge, so the owners went to court.

Now, not only can they reopen, but they'll also get paid within a month.

The court also called the FDA's action "going overboard" and described the suspension policy as "strange policy and perverse."