Bombay High Court orders NTA to release NEET-UG OMRs
India
The Bombay High Court has told the National Testing Agency (NTA) to hand over the original OMR answer sheets of three NEET-UG 2026 candidates.
These students claim their official results don't match their actual answers, and now both NTA and the central government have to explain what happened.
Students allege NEET-UG OMR mismatch
Richa Deshpande, Soham Gavte, and Atharva Jagtap all noticed big gaps between their expected marks and what they got.
For example, Soham's OMR sheet suggested he should've scored 522 using the answer key, but his result showed just 95.
The NTA says it's looking into these complaints but also warns against fake or AI-generated OMR sheets.
Since their repeated complaints went unanswered, the students turned to the court for help.