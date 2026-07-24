Bombay High Court orders NTA to release NEET-UG OMRs

Richa Deshpande, Soham Gavte, and Atharva Jagtap all noticed big gaps between their expected marks and what they got.

For example, Soham's OMR sheet suggested he should've scored 522 using the answer key, but his result showed just 95.

The NTA says it's looking into these complaints but also warns against fake or AI-generated OMR sheets.

Since their repeated complaints went unanswered, the students turned to the court for help.