Bombay High Court overturns husband's divorce, orders ₹20,000 monthly maintenance

Bombay High Court clarifies cruelty test

The couple married in 2002 but quickly ran into trouble.

The husband argued that his wife's inability to cook and handle household work properly caused him mental stress.

She countered that she was overloaded with chores and even had to eat leftovers.

The High Court stepped in, saying real cruelty means serious emotional harm (like public humiliation or false accusations), not just everyday disagreements or arguments about housework.

Occasional or small-scale activity doesn't mean she was financially independent either.