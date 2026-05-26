Bombay High Court overturns husband's divorce, orders ₹20,000 monthly maintenance
Bombay High Court just made it clear: marriage isn't about treating your wife like a maid.
The court overturned a divorce granted to a husband who claimed his wife didn't do enough chores and was "disobedient."
Instead, the judges said marriage is a partnership, not an excuse for mental cruelty, and ordered the husband to pay ₹20,000 per month in maintenance.
Bombay High Court clarifies cruelty test
The couple married in 2002 but quickly ran into trouble.
The husband argued that his wife's inability to cook and handle household work properly caused him mental stress.
She countered that she was overloaded with chores and even had to eat leftovers.
The High Court stepped in, saying real cruelty means serious emotional harm (like public humiliation or false accusations), not just everyday disagreements or arguments about housework.
Occasional or small-scale activity doesn't mean she was financially independent either.