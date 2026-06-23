Bombay High Court permits abortion citing medical risks and hardship
India
The Bombay High Court has given the green light for a woman to terminate her over 26-week pregnancy after doctors found the fetus had a strong congenital heart disease.
The court said both the medical risks and the woman's financial struggles made this decision necessary under India's Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act.
Court orders Civil Hospital to proceed
advocate Dhruti Kapadia highlighted how tough things would be for the family if the child were born with such health issues.
Taking this into account, the court ordered the Civil Hospital to carry out the procedure without delay.