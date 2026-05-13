Bombay High Court permits withdrawal of petition against Tata Trusts
India
The Bombay High Court just allowed a petition challenging the Tata Trusts board to be withdrawn.
Thane resident Suresh Patilkhede had accused the trust of breaking rules on lifetime trustees, saying it had more permanent members than allowed under Maharashtra law.
Tata Trusts face judicial, governance scrutiny
The judges weren't happy about unresolved complaints with regulators and criticized how the case was handled, leading to Patilkhede's withdrawal.
This isn't the only drama: recent allegations have popped up about governance issues and trustee appointments, keeping Tata Trusts in the spotlight as they control most of Tata Sons.