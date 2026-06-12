Bombay High Court reinstates Jeetendra Krishna Varma's pilot license
India
After a long wait, the Bombay High Court has reinstated former Air India pilot Jeetendra Krishna Varma's license, which was suspended by aviation authorities way back in 2011.
The court said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, or DGCA, didn't play fair. The agency suspended Varma without even giving him a chance to explain or defend himself.
DGCA must reinvestigate within 2 months
Turns out, the DGCA never showed proof of the alleged fake mark sheet and skipped the required hearing process.
Even though a criminal case was filed all those years ago, nothing really moved forward.
Now, while Varma gets his license back, the court is letting DGCA investigate again, but this time it has to follow proper rules and wrap things up within two months.