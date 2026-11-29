Bombay High Court returns 88-year-old's Mumbai flat overturning 2018 deed
The Bombay High Court has handed back an 88-year-old man's Mumbai flat, overturning a 2018 deed that gave it to his son.
The court found the elderly man had faced harassment and was left living in an old-age home, while the tribunal granted partial relief but refused to cancel the gift deed, and the appellate tribunal also declined relief.
Court reminds children of caregiving duty
The court called out the son for not providing even basic necessities or letting his father return home, who had been living in an old-age home in Mumbai since 2022.
It made clear that children have a legal duty to care for their aging parents, reminding everyone that overlooking these responsibilities can seriously hurt vulnerable seniors.